Berkley W R Corp Acquires 46,421 Shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Battery Future Acquisition worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFAC. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 11,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 339,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BFAC stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Battery Future Acquisition Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

