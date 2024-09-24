Berkley W R Corp Buys 49,690 Shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,690 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 7.57% of Mars Acquisition worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mars Acquisition by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 256,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Mars Acquisition by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 290,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Mars Acquisition Stock Performance

MARX opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

About Mars Acquisition

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

