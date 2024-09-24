Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Shares in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 304,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.52% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.