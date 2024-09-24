Berkley W R Corp Sells 230,948 Shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,948 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.63% of TLGY Acquisition worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLGY. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,666,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLGY stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

