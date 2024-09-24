Berkley W R Corp Trims Stock Position in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

Berkley W R Corp lowered its stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,734 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,204,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,036 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GAQ stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

