Berkley W R Corp Acquires 288,790 Shares of Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,790 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 5.44% of Bowen Acquisition worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 84.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 239,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 109,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 328,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

BOWN stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

