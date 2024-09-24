Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $156.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.