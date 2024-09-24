Stanley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.0% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stanley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $393.84 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

