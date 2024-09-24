Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises 1.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.2 %

LBRDK stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.