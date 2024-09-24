Tremblant Capital Group Purchases 23,263 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 2.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.16% of Yum China worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 3,107.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,849.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

