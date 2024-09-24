Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 12,850 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3,661.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,051,000 after acquiring an additional 951,446 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,459,000 after acquiring an additional 329,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unilever by 26.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after acquiring an additional 911,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 19.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,416,000 after purchasing an additional 668,913 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever stock opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

