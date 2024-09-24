Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for about 0.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,066,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after buying an additional 3,779,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after buying an additional 1,258,205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pan American Silver by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,899,000 after acquiring an additional 786,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,016,000 after acquiring an additional 653,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAAS opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.35. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

