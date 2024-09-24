Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Sells 5,460 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 7.2% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $881.92 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $821.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $791.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.71.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

