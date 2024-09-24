Berkley W R Corp Acquires 665,743 Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 825,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,743 shares during the period. Trailblazer Merger Co. I comprises approximately 0.4% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBMC. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 462,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 223,704 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 95.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 259,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 126,895 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.4% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 471,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trailblazer Merger Co. I alerts:

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBMC opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.