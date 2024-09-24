Berkley W R Corp Purchases 1,301,567 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 627.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301,567 shares during the quarter. Ares Acquisition Co. II comprises about 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 125,060 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 152,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AACT opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

