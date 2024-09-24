Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 358,860 shares during the period. Tanger accounts for 6.7% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.95% of Tanger worth $28,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger by 1,412.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tanger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tanger by 418.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tanger Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE SKT opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
