Berkley W R Corp Boosts Stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,975 shares during the period. EVe Mobility Acquisition comprises about 0.4% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 5.78% of EVe Mobility Acquisition worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVE. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $757,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 363,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EVE opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

