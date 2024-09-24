Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,549,856 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,658,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549,856 shares during the quarter. SmartRent comprises 3.2% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.80% of SmartRent worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SmartRent by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175,400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartRent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 386,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Martell acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Robyn Young purchased 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,148.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Martell purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $348.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.97.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.64.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

