Great Point Partners LLC Sells 951,981 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Great Point Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 951,981 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 66.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $189,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 8,720 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $347,230.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

ANAB opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $971.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.29. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.