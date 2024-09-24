Berkley W R Corp Buys 66,683 Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. accounts for 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 8.59% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 82.8% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 180,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 81,832 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 132.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 147,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 84,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 783.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCAA opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

