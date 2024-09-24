Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Takes $22.72 Million Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,589,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,724,000. OUTFRONT Media comprises about 5.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of OUT opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

