Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 264,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,328,000. Equity Residential makes up about 4.3% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 482.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,177 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 309,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,001,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,794,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

