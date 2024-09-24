Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 600,000 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,000. Bank OZK comprises approximately 1.0% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.53% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 483.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,195,000 after buying an additional 812,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after buying an additional 502,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after buying an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 21.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,642,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,334,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

