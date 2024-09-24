Point72 DIFC Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2,318.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,906 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 0.3% of Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Point72 DIFC Ltd owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Illumina by 462.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,753,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,285,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

