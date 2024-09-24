Berkley W R Corp Buys New Shares in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in IB Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in IB Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,395,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IB Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,994,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IB Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IB Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,593,000.

IB Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IB Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. IB Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

About IB Acquisition

IB Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. IB Acquisition Corp. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

