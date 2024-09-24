Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,597,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,671,000 after buying an additional 170,374 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,485,000 after buying an additional 384,564 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after buying an additional 2,169,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

