ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.61% of ESH Acquisition worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 2.9% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 75.4% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ESH Acquisition alerts:

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESHA opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.