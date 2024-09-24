Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases 138,382 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10,412.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,382 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

