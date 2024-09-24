Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Globe Life worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 425,993 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Globe Life by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 951.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 151.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.4 %

Globe Life stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

