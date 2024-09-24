Berkley W R Corp Sells 199,179 Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Berkley W R Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,179 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.85% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $1,670,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.
Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance
Valuence Merger Corp. I stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.
Valuence Merger Corp. I Profile
Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia.
