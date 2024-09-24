Berkley W R Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,752 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IGTA stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Inception Growth Acquisition Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.