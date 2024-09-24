Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $11.94 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,943,000. DoorDash accounts for about 0.4% of Point72 DIFC Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DoorDash by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 139,450 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

DASH stock opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of -129.18, a PEG ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,057 shares of company stock worth $34,570,133. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

