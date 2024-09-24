Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 85,224 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

