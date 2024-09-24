Request Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Request has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $82.18 million and $951,493.40 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,121.86 or 0.99939993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10763275 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $808,336.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

