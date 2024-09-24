SmarDex (SDEX) One Day Volume Hits $595,074.79

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. SmarDex has a total market cap of $83.34 million and $595,074.79 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00267441 BTC.

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,655,194,380 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,654,130,084.67745 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00987583 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $526,264.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

