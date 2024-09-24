DIMO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $293,151.19 (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One DIMO token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIMO has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. DIMO has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and $293,151.19 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00267441 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 240,729,909.75558805 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.16875007 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $365,859.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

