Kiltearn Partners LLP Takes $9.59 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DG opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Argus reduced their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

