Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,300 shares during the period. Tenaris comprises approximately 2.3% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $18,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 46.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 20,284.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 548,276 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at about $9,680,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,183,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,154,000 after buying an additional 313,185 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Tenaris Price Performance

NYSE:TS opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.