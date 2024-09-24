Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stake Increased by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,575,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407,800 shares during the period. Ambev accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Ambev worth $29,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

