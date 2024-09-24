Terra Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $270.63 million and $22.67 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Terra
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 704,952,675 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
