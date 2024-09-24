KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Stock Position Decreased by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,300 shares during the quarter. KT accounts for about 1.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in KT were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 1,227.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 145.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KT. New Street Research raised KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

KT Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KT opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.