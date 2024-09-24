Heroes of Mavia Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $50.20 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Heroes of Mavia has a market cap of $50.20 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.57097173 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $8,082,673.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

