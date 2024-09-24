Games for a Living Trading Up 63.5% Over Last 7 Days (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $55.48 million and $3.46 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar. One Games for a Living token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living was first traded on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,092,197,646 tokens. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,092,197,646.335333 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01590004 USD and is up 12.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,312,338.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

