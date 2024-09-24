FlatQube (QUBE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $271.59

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $271.59 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.07930061 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,191.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

