62,400 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Polaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 174.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,931.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.

Polaris Trading Down 2.0 %

Polaris stock opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. Polaris’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.