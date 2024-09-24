QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Holdings Trimmed by Oracle Investment Management Inc.

Oracle Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,910 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho makes up approximately 3.7% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 17,095.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,828,753 shares of company stock valued at $67,021,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

