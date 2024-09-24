Oracle Investment Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CAVA Group makes up 1.6% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,943 shares of company stock worth $38,872,086.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $128.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.87 and a beta of 3.34. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $131.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

