Oracle Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 98.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,049,463 shares during the quarter. Agenus accounts for about 0.3% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Agenus by 81.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Price Performance

AGEN opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.00) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -10.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair downgraded Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

