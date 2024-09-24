Oracle Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 98.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,049,463 shares during the quarter. Agenus accounts for about 0.3% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Agenus by 81.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.
Agenus Price Performance
AGEN opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair downgraded Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGEN
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agenus
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Rate Cut Shockwaves: Which Bank Stocks Will Rise or Fall?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- S&P 500 Shake-Up: New Entrants Driving Market Momentum
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Mosaic’s Challenges—They Might Spark Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.