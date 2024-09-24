Solel Partners LP Takes $488,000 Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Everi makes up about 0.1% of Solel Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Solel Partners LP owned 0.07% of Everi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,292,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

