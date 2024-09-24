iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Holdings Boosted by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,575 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for about 10.3% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $56,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,558,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,614,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,273,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $24,416,000.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

